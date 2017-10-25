|
Mi 25.10.17 18:34
Schade war ein schönes Auto. Wird LFS dann jetzt auch eingestellt?
Do 26.10.17 21:22
Moment, LFS lebt noch?
Mo 23.07.18 7:45
|Zitat:
|
Hello LFS Racers,
Today we have released a new update. After some disruptive attacks that took place recently we were forced to make our website and multiplayer systems more robust. As an update was needed, we took the opportunity to do a few more improvements, including some extensive changes to the layout editor.
Over the last year and more we have been working on some major graphical improvements in Live for Speed. These are not included in this update. We plan to show some pictures of the improvements later this month.
Read all about this update and how to install it on the 0.6T information page.
https://www.lfs.net/patch-6t
Grafikupdates? Bilder noch diesen Monat? uiuiuiuiuiuiuiuiuiuiuiui
Di 24.07.18 11:30
bin gespannt ... hab ja LFS schon komplett abgehakt, ausserdem kommt ja bald Assetto Corsa Competizione ...
|
Di 24.07.18 11:56
|
Di 24.07.18 20:21
bin gespannt ob das in den nächsten 10 Jahren noch ins Game kommt ...
Do 26.07.18 18:41
naja bald ist es fertig als fahrschulen software ?
Do 16.08.18 21:50
Scawen we love you!!!1!
Mi 05.09.18 23:34
ach hier ist doch noch was los
Sa 13.10.18 2:13
Es ist echt schade wie LFS einfach mehr und mehr in der Versenkung verschwindet. Das Spiel müsste eigentlich auf Steam veröffentlicht werden um wieder neue Spieler anzulocken. Die Devs müssten sich endlich mal um die wichtigen Dinge kümmern wie Reifen Physik, neue Strecken und Auto's, Wetter und dann hätten sie genug Zeit hier und da noch ein Bäumchen zu pflanzen oder einen Parkassistenten einzubauen.
Eigentlich unglaublich aber LFS hat immer noch den wahrscheinlich besten Netcode. Verstehe einfach nicht wie man das Spiel so vergammeln lassen kann.
So 16.12.18 22:30
|
Fr 11.01.19 18:35
Die Reifenphysik ist noch immer besser als vieles Andere da draussen. Leider wenn immer man mal reinschaut hauptsächlich Cruise oder Demo Server Online.
VR ist aber von allen Sims die beste Implementierung, das fühlt sich richtig gut an. Schade dass hier kaum etwas passiert.
Do 31.01.19 13:41
|
|
Di 26.02.19 16:49
|
Mi 20.03.19 23:29
ist schon eine Woche alt:
https://www.lfs.net/
Hello Racers,
Today we have an update for you with some important fixes and some new features. This is not the graphics update we have been talking about in recent progress reports. This one is fully compatible with the existing public version.
We decided to work on version U after learning about some issues with two new VR headsets that could actually cause eye strain, which made an update really important. We also fixed some other known bugs and took the opportunity to add some new features.
You can try a new setting for the cockpit views. Previously they were always aligned to the car but now you can lock the view to the horizon. Some people can experience motion sickness when driving a car in VR and this option can be a great help for them. With the view locked to the horizon you get a strong feeling of how the car is moving but it can be too much so there is an alternative setting to 'filter' the view. In this case the view still goes with the car's pitch and roll but there is a short time delay while the view catches up to the car. This is quite effective in showing how the car reacts to bumps.
For those of you who like to race offline, we have increased the number of AI drivers you can add and you can now set their skill levels individually in the race setup screen. The F11 and F12 in-game screens can now be used to adjust their live settings and pit strategy.
Read all about this update and how to install it on the Live for Speed version 0.6U page.
Do 21.03.19 21:04
Was die Jungs da treiben
Autocross updaten und anderer Firlefanz....
Ist inzwischen ja fast unmöglich halbwegs belebte Server zu finden um mal ein paar Rennen zu fahren. Wenn, dann nur BL1 mit GTI/GT oder FB02, was anderes gibt es ja fast nicht mehr. Drift und sonstigen Mist wie Sand am Meer und voll bis oben hin.
Traurig wie sich das entwickelt hat... und leider kein Licht am Ende des Tunnels....Entwicklungsfortschritte sind ist ja eigentlich nicht bis kaum vorhanden. Und bald müsste bestimmt die Küche mal wieder erneuert werden, ist gefühlt ja auch schon wieder 20 Jahre her.
Mi 01.05.19 13:11
|
Sa 10.08.19 11:47
|
